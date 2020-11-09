AIMS conducts record Covid-19 tests

The authorities of the Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), BG Nagara, Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district, claim that the institution has conducted a record number of Covid-19 tests, among private hospitals in the state.

In a communication released by AIMS principal Dr M G Shivaramu, the institution has conducted over 51,000 tests. “AIMS has conducted the highest number of tests among private institutions,” he stated.

The institution has also treated Covid-19 patients and special arrangements were made to care for the patients.

The institution has a facility of 150 oxygenated beds and ICU. Thousands of patients have successfully recovered and were discharged from the hospital.

The hospital has served patients from Bengaluru, Mandya, Hassan, Tumakuru and other districts.

The institution has established a lab as per the guidelines of the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR). The lab obtained approval from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).