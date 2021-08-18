Air India Express resumes flights from Mangaluru to UAE

Air India Express resumed its flight operations from Mangalore International Airport (MIA) to UAE on Wednesday.

As per Covid protocol, UAE-bound passengers must have a negative rapid RT-PCR report - the test conducted at the airport within six hours of boarding the flight.

There has been a steady increase in passenger traffic at MIA following several preventive measures introduced at the airport. The domestic traffic - both arrivals and departures - have picked up pace during the first two weeks of August hen compared to the same periods in June and July this year.