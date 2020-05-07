Akrama-Sakrama scheme in Mysuru: Minister

Urban Development Minister B A Basavaraj said that the state government is planning to introduce Akrama-Sakrama scheme in Mysuru City on the lines of Bengaluru.

The minister explained the scheme in a meeting, at Mysuru City Corporation here, on Thursday. The government has planned to introduce Akrama-Sakrama scheme in Mysuru to regularise unauthorised properties. The government has already reintroduced the scheme in Bengaluru, he said.

Basavaraj said the officials and people’s representatives have done a commendable job to combat the spread of Covid-19. The minister urged them to continue their work and assured his support.

The government aims to make the state 100% free from Covid-19. Since the outbreak of Covid-19 over the last three months, the state has suffered hundreds of crores loss. I have requested Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to provide additional funds to all city corporations. The CM has assured of sanctioning of funds once the state recovers from Covid-19, he said.

The minister said that he will discuss with Mandya Deputy Commissioner in connection with the land acquisition to arrange drinking water to MUDA layouts in Mysuru district.

In another meeting at MUDA, the minister directed the officials to follow up the proposals sent to the state government for approval. MUDA has come up with a project to distribute sites to economically weaker sections, which is pending with the government.

MUDA officials said that MUDA has planned six projects and is waiting for approval from the government. The minister assured of getting approval.

MP Pratap Simha, MLAs S A Ramdas, G T Devegowda and Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar were present.