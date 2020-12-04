Alambadi village gets bus service after decades

The decades-old demand of the residents of Alambadi village, seeking bus service to their village, has been fulfilled with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) commencing the service, from Friday.

Alambadi village, comes under Gopinatham Gram Panchayat, situated on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border. There are around 150 families, living in the village and are into agriculture. The region is rain dependent though River Cauvery flows nearby.

The residents have been seeking bus service to their village since several decades. There are 35 children studying at the Higher Primary School. But, those in High School have to walk 10-km to the school in Gopinatham. The residents too have to walk to Gopinatham to get ration under Public Distribution System.

The villagers appealed to the In-charge Deputy Commissioner C L Anand, who visited the village last week seeking bus service.

They also explained the problems faced by the students and elders. Responding to their request, Anand held discussions with the KSRTC officials in this regard and directed to begin a bus service to the village. The villagers accorded a warm welcome garlanding the bus, on Friday.