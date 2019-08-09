Alert in Mysuru as water outflow to be increased

Water outflow from three dams - Kabini, Tanaka and Nugu - to Kapila river has increased to 1.25 lakh cusecs.

The district administration has alerted the villagers as the outflow is likely to be increased by another 25,000 cusecs by noon.

Due to heavy outflow, several roads were blocked and a few bridges have washed away.

The Mysuru-Ooty national highway has been blocked at Nanjangud and the police have diverted the traffic. The water entered parts of Nanjangud town. The district administration have opened a relief centre in the town.

A bridge connecting Sargur and Thindasoge have washed away.

As many as 30 families have been shifted to a relief centre in Hunsur. The road between Hunsur and Hangodu have blocked.