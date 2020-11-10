All child care centres should be registered: Rajendra K V

Children should be nurtured and imparted education to become good citizens of the country, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V.

He was speaking at a meeting of the district-level committee of child care centres that come under child protection unit.

Rajendra said that all the child care units should be registered as per Juvenile Justice Act.

The officials should pay surprise visits to the child care centres and inspect the facilities, he added.

“If a child remains absent for a long period from school, then the head of the school should inform the child protection unit.”

“This will help to check child marriages, child labour and missing cases,” he added.

Rajendra said, “As many as 413 cases are pending before Juvenile Justice Board in the district since 2008. Charge sheets are yet to be filed in 50 cases.”

“With the help of district legal services authority and department officials, measures should be taken to dispose of the cases within the time frame,” directed officials.

Officials should monitor the children who have lost their parents to HIV/AIDS and other major diseases.

Rajendra said that 182 children were admitted to government adoption centre in the district since 2010.

Of which, 125 children have been adopted and 12 have died. Eight kids have been shifted to other centres, he added.