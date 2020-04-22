All home quarantined people complete term: DHO

District Health Officer Dr B R Chandrika said that 480 people who were in home quarantine in Tumakuru district, have completed their term. With this, all people in the district who were in home quarantine have completed their term, she added.
She said that 381 people are being treated in isolation and 1,002 throat swab samples have been sent for tests. Of this, 764 have come back negative and reports of 231 samples are awaited, she pointed out.
