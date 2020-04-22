All home quarantined people complete term: DHO

All home quarantined people complete term: DHO

DHNS
DHNS, Tumakuru,
  • Apr 22 2020, 21:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 21:39 ist
Representative image

District Health Officer Dr B R Chandrika said that 480 people who were in home quarantine in Tumakuru district, have completed their term. With this, all people in the district who were in home quarantine have completed their term, she added.  

She said that 381 people are being treated in isolation and 1,002 throat swab samples have been sent for tests. Of this, 764 have come back negative and reports of 231 samples are awaited, she pointed out. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
home quarantine
Lockdown
swab samples
Karnataka
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions

Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions

Lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes, promises

Lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes, promises

 