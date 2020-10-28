All parties distribute money to voters: MLC

MLC Basavaraj Horatti, on Wednesday, stated that voters and politicians had become corrupt. Nobody was morally correct. All three political parties distributed money and liquor to voters during elections.

Speaking to media persons after visiting polling booth at government pre-university college for girls for the elections to South West Graduates constituency, in the city, he said that a voter called him and asked how much money JD(S) would give to each voter. One party gave Rs 1,500 to a voter and the other candidate is giving Rs 1000 to each voter.

"This was the current saga of elections in the country. So, he is disappointed with the current politics. Those who win the elections enjoy political power and voters will get nothing. Moral-based politics is no longer present in the state. It disappeared from the state after the exit of veteran politician Ramakrishna Hegade from politics", he added.

Defending JD(S), he said that the party has worked for the welfare of teachers and graduates when it was in power. What has Congress and BJP done for them? he questioned and said JD(S) MLA B Satyanarayana had implemented development projects in the Sira assembly constituency. His death necessitated the by-poll. "We are confident that voters of the constituency would back JD(S) in the by-polls." He also made it clear that he has no idea of the situation in the RR Nagar assembly constituency.

Referring to MLA Basavana Gouda Patil Yatnal's remarks against the chief minister B S Yediyurappa, he said BJP high-command is backing Yatnal to make such comments. If not, Yatnal should have been expelled from the party by now.