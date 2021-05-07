Altercation over oxygen supply mars meeting in Mandya

Heated arguments over 2 KL oxygen cylinder supplied by MP Sumalatha, with her money, marred the meeting held to discuss Covid-related issues in Mandya on Friday.

Srirangapatna MLA Srikantaiah raised the issue said, "When we are not able to get oxygen cylinders, the media and social media reports claim that the MP has supplied oxygen cylinder with her own money. How is it possible for the MP to get jumbo cylinder," he questioned.

Replying, Pandavapura Assistant Commissioner Shivanandamurthy said, "The jumbo oxygen cylinder was supplied through the government quota and we have not received any money from the MP for it."

The JD(S) legislators said, "The MP, who has come to the district after two months is trying to divert the people. She has been lying that the cylinders were supplied by her for publicity sake. She is trying to do politics even during the crisis."

When the arguments heated up, MP Sumalatha walked out of the meeting. Later, speaking to the reporters, she said, "The MLAs are doing politics even during the Covid crisis. This is the reason why I do not like to attend the KDP meetings. After my efforts to get the oxygen cylinders to the district, the people are questioning them."

"Their party has MPs, former prime minister, who has the influence of directly calling the PM's office. They can exert pressure on the Union government to get oxygen. I am upset over the petty politics even during such a crisis," Sumalatha said.