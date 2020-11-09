Alumni donate solar unit for school

The alumni of St Aloysius High School have donated 30 kW capacity solar unit to their alma mater. The solar unit was inaugurated by St Aloysius Group of Institutions Rector Rev Fr Melwyn Pinto.

The students of 1974 batch have donated the solar unit to the school. It was an alumnus of 1974 batch, Clarence Pereira, who brought all the students together and donated something memorable for their alma mater. Headmaster Gerald Furtado was present. The alumni have informed the school that they will plan on providing scholarships to poor students.