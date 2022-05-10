Alumni event at K'mukh finds place in International Book of Records

The 'Guruvandana-2022', which witnessed the registration of 620 alumni, and 70 teachers who had served at four schools including the Government PU college, organised in Kudremukh in Mudigere taluk in the district, found a place in the International Book of Records.

Dharmakartharu of Sri Kshetra Horanadu G Bheemeshwara Jhoshy, on behalf of the International Book of Records, presented medals to Naveen Jamble and 17 members of Besties Forever Welfare Trust at a glittering programme organised at Arjuna Kridangana in Kudremukh on Sunday.

The two-day reunion event, Guruvandana, which ended on Sunday, also witnessed well-known singer and music director Vasuki Vaibhav launch Kudremukha's anthem 'Gummaladi', and logo of Besties Forever Welfare Trust. As many as 70 teachers were felicitated during the valedictory programme of Guruvandana on Sunday.

In the felicitation acceptance address, Pankaja Chandrashekar, who had served as a Kannada teacher in Giri Jyothi Convent School (GJCS) for over 18 years, recollected that Kudremukh with its clean and hygienic surroundings had seemed like Singapore. She said she had received love and affection not only from her students but also from their parents.

"If I have retained the enthusiasm to teach, it is because of students in GJCS," stressed Pankaja, who runs a school in Chikkamagaluru. Padma Gurumurthy, who had served as an English teacher in GJCS and at Kendriya Vidyalaya Kudremukha (KVK) got the audience to give a standing ovation to Besties Forever Team for organising such a unique event.

Naveen Jamble said, the welfare trust will disburse scholarships and fulfil the needs of schools in and around Jamble.

Earlier, well-known actor S Doddanna appealed to the gathering not to sideline the Kannada language. Ignoring Kannada is to ignore your own mother, he stressed.

On Mother's Day, he urged mothers in the audience to take a pledge on teaching samskara (culture) to their childre. Children without samskara will end up abandoning parents in old age homes, he warned. Bheemeshwara Jhoshy said, in an era when many fail to remember their teachers, the Guruvandana programme was a model event.

"When the vision remains pure, the life led will remain exemplary," he stressed.

Guruvandana not only witnessed warm hugs between friends but also took elderly people, who had accompanied their children, on a nostalgic trip. Many utilised this opportunity to visit their schools and favourite spots in Kudremukh.