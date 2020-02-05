Amaravathi, a village near KIA, to host Knowledge City of Karnataka

Amaravathi, a nondescript village near Sidlaghatta taluk of Chikkaballapura district is all set to house a ‘Knowledge City’ of the state. The village which is just 30 kms from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is already identified as the campus for the Bengaluru North University (BNU).

Proposing to set up a ‘Knowledge City’ at Amaravathi, the state government hopes to make the BNU as a model university in the state. Dr. Ashwath Narayan, Higher Education minister on Wednesday visited the village and inspected the land earmarked for setting up both the BNU and Knowledge City. “There is an availability of 110 acres currently around the village and efforts are on full swing to purchase about 60 acres of land. As the location is close to the KIA, we propose to set up a knowledge city at the village facilitating advanced learning and research in various fields. Keeping in mind the industry requirements and current-day challenges, the BNU will be made into a model university in Karnataka.

The Deputy Chief Minister along with the Sidlaghatta MLA V Muniyappa and Vice-Chancellor of BNU Dr. Kemparaju visited the Government First Grade College at Devanahalli and clicked a selfie with the students and faculty besides holding discussions with the college students. Acting swiftly on the students’ complain over lack of bus facilities from Devanahalli to the college, Dr. Ashwathnarayan immediately called up the Managing Director of BMTC and requested to initiate steps to address the problem.