Ambareesh remembered on second death anniversary

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Bharathinagar,
  • Nov 24 2020, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2020, 22:43 ist
MP and late actor-politician Ambareesh's wife A Sumalatha, son Abhishek, actor Darshan and others observe the second death anniversary of the late actor, at Doddarasinakere near Bharathinagar in Mandya district on Tuesday. Credit: DH.

The second death anniversary of late actor-politician M H Ambareesh was observed at Doddarasinakere village near here, on Tuesday.

Ambareesh’s samadhi, constructed near the lake bund at the village, was decorated with flowers and buntings for the occasion. A variety of fruits and food items were offered.

Ambareesh’s wife and MP A Sumalatha, his son Abhishek Gowda, actor Darshan, producer and director Rockline Venkatesh, actor Doddanna and others visited the place around 2 pm and paid their respects.

Later, they visited the structure constructed in memory of Ambareesh with his bronze bust, and offered floral tributes.

A large number of Ambareesh’s supporters and fans had gathered on the premises and raised slogans praising the ‘Rebel Star’.

The police security was beefed up on the premises. Ambareesh’s relative Madan and ZP member Rajeev were present.

