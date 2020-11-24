Ambareesh remembered on second death anniversary

The second death anniversary of late actor-politician M H Ambareesh was observed at Doddarasinakere village near here, on Tuesday.

Ambareesh’s samadhi, constructed near the lake bund at the village, was decorated with flowers and buntings for the occasion. A variety of fruits and food items were offered.

Ambareesh’s wife and MP A Sumalatha, his son Abhishek Gowda, actor Darshan, producer and director Rockline Venkatesh, actor Doddanna and others visited the place around 2 pm and paid their respects.

Later, they visited the structure constructed in memory of Ambareesh with his bronze bust, and offered floral tributes.

A large number of Ambareesh’s supporters and fans had gathered on the premises and raised slogans praising the ‘Rebel Star’.

The police security was beefed up on the premises. Ambareesh’s relative Madan and ZP member Rajeev were present.