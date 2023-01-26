Ambarish's son may embrace BJP: Karnataka minister Narayana Gowda

District in-charge Minister K C Narayana Gowda on Wednesday said that Abhishekh Ambareesh, the son of actor-turned-politician the late Ambarish, might join the BJP.
Gowda said, "We have held discussions with Abhishekh in Mandya on joining the BJP. I would announce the result in two days."
Speaking to media persons, he said, "It is believed that Abhishekh will enter politics and the discussions are already in progress in this regard. If he embraces BJP, the party would benefit from it. We have held discussions with Mandya MP Sumalatha, mother of Abhishekh."
Gowda, who represents Krishnaraja Pete in Mandya district, said Ambarish is from Mandya and if Abhishekh contests the upcoming Assembly polls from there on a BJP ticket, it would be good for the party.
