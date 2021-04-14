Ambedkar's Constitution made remarkable contributions: S T Somashekar

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar on Wednesday said that Ambedkar’s Indian Constitution has made remarkable contributions towards the democratic system.

After paying tributes to the statue of B R Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary, near Rangacharlu Town Hall here, Somashekar said, “If the democratic system exits even today, Ambedkar’s Constitution has contributed in this regard.”

He recalled Ambedkar’s importance to education and his contribution for reservation. “Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s efforts ensured Bharat Ratna for Ambedkar,” he recollected. When asked about the long-pending works of Ambedkar Bhavan in the city, Somashekar said, “The Finance department has sought a few details in this regard. Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu has sent the file to the officials concerned. All details will be submitted soon.”

When asked about increasing number of clubs in the city, he said, “The number of clubs is increasing and there are complaints that a few of them are involved in money laundering. I have discussed the matter with the Police department and have directed them to take necessary measures to stop illegal activities.”