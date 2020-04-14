Ambulance seized for transporting 5 youths from Bengaluru

Police intercepted and seized a private ambulance for violating the norms and transporting five youths from Bengaluru to Belur, on Tuesday. The vehicle has been seized.

Hassan SP R Srinivas Gowda had intensified checking on National Highway 75, following reports that ambulances flouting the norms and transporting people from one place to another. He ordered the personnel at the checkpost on Hassan-Mandya border to check all the ambulances.

The five youths from Bengaluru were working at Iyengar Cake Centre at Kumaraswamy Layout. The ambulance driver had sought Rs 7,000 from the youths to drop them in Belur taluk, Hassan district. The ambulance driver is from Sakleshpur taluk. The ambulance has been seized and a case registered.

Dr Shivaswamy of Hirisave hospital, who screened the youths, said they were all healthy. They would be kept under home quarantine after informing the taluk health officer, he said.

As per the guidance of the higher officials the youths would be sent to their respective homes and legal action taken, according to police.