Ambulance seized for transporting youths

The police personnel intercepted and seized a private ambulance for violating the norms and transporting five youths from Bengaluru to Belur on Tuesday.

Hassan SP R Srinivas Gowda had intensified checking on the National Highway 75, following reports that ambulances are flouting the norms and are transporting people from one place to another. He ordered the personnel at the checkpost on Hassan-Mandya border to check all ambulances. The five youths from Bengaluru, were working at Iyengar Cake Centre in Kumaraswamy Layout.

The ambulance driver had sought Rs 7,000 from the youths to drop them in Belur taluk, Hassan district. Ambulance driver is from Sakleshpur taluk. Dr Shivaswamy of Hirisave hospital, who screened the youths, said they were all healthy. They would be kept under home quarantine after informing the taluk health officer, he said.

As per the guidance of the higher officials the youths would be sent to their respective homes and legal action will be taken, according to the police.