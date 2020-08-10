Amid fishermen's worries, state plans stage 2 of Karwar port

A year after hundreds of people from the fishing community protested against the proposal to extend the Karwar Port by the Centre, the state government has now proposed to take up 2nd stage development of the port at an estimated cost of Rs 1,500 crore.

Last year, fishermen and their families had taken to the streets to protest against the Union government’s proposal for development of the port under the Sagarmala project. The high court had in January stayed the project after an association of fishermen filed a petition, highlighting violations by the authorities.

The state government’s project is in addition to the works planned under Sagarmala. As part of extending the port, it seeks to build the second stage of the port, including an office building for maritime board, a godown, cement silo, tank terminals, hotels and shops and other utilities.

Officials have stated that the project seeks to realise maximum potential of the port, which is bringing up to Rs 20 crore in direct revenue and about Rs 300 crore in duties and taxes.

Under Sagarmala, work was taken up to build a breakwater and dedicated coastal jetty of 250 metres for slightly larger ships. Fishermen had said that the work will ruin their livelihood.

An official, however, said the larger scheme of things paints a dark picture for Karwar.

“Karwar is a sensitive area surrounded by hills. It is already taking pressure from projects like Naval base, national highways, railways. Not to forget the indirect effects of Kaiga. We are already worried by the harm to be caused by the Sagarmala project. The state government’s project will come as a last straw,” he said.

Sources in the Department of Ports and Inland Water Transport said the second stage works will not affect the fishing community.

“The main concern of the fishermen was regarding construction of breakwater under the central scheme. Our works do not affect them in anyway,” the sources said.