Amid incessant rains, 129 houses damaged in Dharwad

DHNS
DHNS, Dharwad,
  • Jul 26 2023, 11:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 11:31 ist
At some areas, the drainage water gushed into houses in the low-lying area. Credit: DH Photo

The incessant rain continued to lash the district on Tuesday, causing damage to houses and increasing inflow to lakes, and streams. A total of 129 houses were damaged in the district.

While 37 houses each in Kalghatagi and Kundagol taluk were affected, 25 houses damaged in the rain in Dharwad taluk. Fifteen houses in Hubballi taluk (urban), 10 houses in Alnavar taluk and two houses in Navalgund taluks were also damaged due to the rain.

Also Read — Karnataka: 62-year-old woman dies after house collapses due to incessant rains

On Tuesday, most parts of the district witnessed continuous light to moderate rain.

Water was stagnated in low-lying areas in the twin cities and some drains were seen overflowing.

At some areas, the drainage water gushed into houses in the low-lying area. Areas where roads are dug for developmental works became unwalkable due to slush.

Most of the water bodies, streams, river in the district were overflowing.

