Amid tight security, students appear for SSLC exam

Amid arguments for and against conducting the exams, SSLC exams began amid tight security and safety arrangements in Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts on Thursday.

The students were made to reach the exam centres around three hours before the exam, to complete the process of thermal screening, which is made mandatory.

The exams which were earlier scheduled to be held from March 27 to April 4, were postponed due to the spread of the Covid pandemic.

The exams for second language English, were held at 89 exam centres in Hassan district, 82 centres in Mandya and at 54 centres in Chamarajanagar district.

The students queued up at chalked boxes by 7.30 am at the examination centres, for the exam scheduled for 10.30 am. Police personnel and home guards were deputed at the exam centres.

BiBi Hazira, a student in Chamarajanagar, who suffered injuries on her forehead due to a fall, near her home, turned weak during thermal screening. The health personnel advised her medical treatment, but the girl was adamant of appearing for the exam. However, Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi, who was present on the spot, convinced her to go to hospital for treatment.

In another incident, a Block Education Officer was successful in convincing the family members to send three students for the exam, who had abstained, due to a death in the family, and claimed to be under 'soothaka', at Maduvanahalli, Kollegal taluk.

Around 96.23% students appeared for SSLC exam on the first day, in Chamarajanagar district.

Out of 10,977 students who had enrolled for the exam, 10,564 students appeared. In all, 412 students were absent. DDPI S T Javeregowda said that the exams were conducted systematically and there was no confusion.

In all, 545 students were absent for the exam in Mandya district. Out of 20,321 students, 19,766 were present. Around 15 students, who were suffering from cold, cough and fever, were made to write the exam in separate classrooms.

Similarly, 926 students were absent in Hassan district. Out of 21,257 students, who had enrolled, 20,331 appeared. The exams were held peacefully across the district. Deputy Commissioner R Girish, visited several examination centres and inspected the arrangements.