Anand Mahindra tweets video of 'hybrid' taxi even Elon Musk can't match

The photograph of a special hybrid car with half a bullock cart and half an ambassador car, which had gone viral during Lakshadeepotsava celebrations in Dharmasthala, is once again in limelight.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shared a video on his Twitter page of the car and challenged Elon Musk and his electric-car-maker Tesla to match "the low cost of renewable energy-fuelled car".

The tweet from his official handle declares; "I don’t think @elonmusk & Tesla can match the low cost of this renewable energy-fuelled car. Not sure about the emissions level, though, if you take methane into account." In the video two bullocks are shown pulling half an ambassador with a capacity to accommodate two people.

I don’t think @elonmusk & Tesla can match the low cost of this renewable energy-fuelled car. Not sure about the emissions level, though, if you take methane into account... pic.twitter.com/C7QzbEOGys — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 23, 2020

In the 50-second video, two bullocks are shown pulling an ambassador-type car cabin with a capacity for two people. There is a man sitting in front of the cabin controlling the cart.

The tweet garnered over 31,000 likes and 4,000 retweets, with some of Mahindra's followers demanding a "self-drive option" in jest, while others called out the businessman for the "unethical design" of the car. The video has been viewed more than 4 lakh times.

An unethical design. The weight of the passengers and vehicle should not fall on the animals' shoulder. They should be just pulling engines, not tyres to bear the weight. 2 more tyres on the front would have made it more ethical. — Aravind Swamy (@aravindswamy78) December 23, 2020

Self driving option also — balakumaran (@akbalakumaran) December 23, 2020

On multiple occasions, Mahindra has taken to Twitter to engage and entertain his 8.3 million followers with trivia, jokes and videos.