Anand Mahindra tweets video of 'hybrid' taxi even Elon Musk can't match

Why Tesla's Musk can't match this Indian 'car-t' combo

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Dec 25 2020, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2020, 10:07 ist
Credit: Twitter Photo/@anandmahindra

The photograph of a special hybrid car with half a bullock cart and half an ambassador car, which had gone viral during Lakshadeepotsava celebrations in Dharmasthala, is once again in limelight.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shared a video on his Twitter page of the car and challenged Elon Musk and his electric-car-maker Tesla to match "the low cost of renewable energy-fuelled car".

The tweet from his official handle declares; "I don’t think @elonmusk & Tesla can match the low cost of this renewable energy-fuelled car. Not sure about the emissions level, though, if you take methane into account." In the video two bullocks are shown pulling half an ambassador with a capacity to accommodate two people.

In the 50-second video, two bullocks are shown pulling an ambassador-type car cabin with a capacity for two people. There is a man sitting in front of the cabin controlling the cart.

The tweet garnered over 31,000 likes and 4,000 retweets, with some of Mahindra's followers demanding a "self-drive option" in jest, while others called out the businessman for the "unethical design" of the car. The video has been viewed more than 4 lakh times.

On multiple occasions, Mahindra has taken to Twitter to engage and entertain his 8.3 million followers with trivia, jokes and videos.

