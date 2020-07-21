Anganwadi worker dies as she fails to get ventilator

A 50-year-old Anganwadi worker who was suffering from breathlessness died on the way to a hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning as the hospitals of the city allegedly refused to treat her.

The deceased has been identified as Akkanagamma Dayamani, a resident of Honnakiranagi village of the district.

Chatrapati, the deceased husband, said his wife developed breathlessness at around 2 am on Tuesday. She was immediately brought to the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) but refused to admit her. Then, she was taken to ESIC hospital where the doctors denied treat saying there are no ventilators. Akkanagamma was also taken to two private hospitals in the city only to be refused admission, he alleged.

"Last rites of Anganwadi worker was performed without subjecting her to Covid test. Stern action should be taken against the doctors of government hospital who refused to admit her", demanded Karnataka Pranta Raitha Sanga State Vice President Maruthi Manpade.