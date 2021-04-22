Anjanadri is the birthplace of Anjaneya: MLA Munavalli

Anjanadri is the birthplace of Anjaneya: MLA Paranna Munavalli

Historian-researcher Dr Sharanabasappa Kolkar said the TTD has agreed that Kishkindha is on the banks of the River Tungabhadra

DHNS
DHNS, Gangavathi (Koppal district),
  • Apr 22 2021, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 02:18 ist
A view of the Anjaneyaswamy temple atop Anjanadri Hill near Anegondi in Gangavathi taluk, Koppal district. DH photo

MLA Paranna Munavalli on Thursday said Anjanadri in the Kishkindha area of Anegondi is the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya (Hanuman).

He was speaking to reporters, with historians and researchers, after releasing records in this connection. 

“The evidence given by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams about the birthplace of Anjaneya is not acceptable. There is confusion in their records. No one should give importance to them. That is all false,” he claimed.  He said the Centre and the state governments have already released funds for the Anjanadri temple with the faith that it is the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya. All of a sudden, the TTD now wants to change the people’s feelings,” he charged.

Historian-researcher Dr Sharanabasappa Kolkar said the TTD has agreed that Kishkindha is on the banks of the River Tungabhadra. When this is the case, there is confusion in saying that Lord Anjaneya was born at Anjanadri near Tirupati. Kishkindha, as described in Valmiki’s Ramayana, was situated here. It is a universal truth that Hanuman was also here, he said adding that the TTD is creating a controversy unnecessarily. 

Dr Kolkar said all the places, mentioned in Ramayana, like Shabari Gudda, Vali fort, Pampa Sarovara, Rushyamooka, Mathanga Parvathas, and Anjanadri are here only. “The birthplace of Lord Anjaneya has been well-established through various pieces of evidence, folk songs, literary workers, and inscriptions,” he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Anegondi
Lord Hanuman
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala

104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala

SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK

SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK

Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector

Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

 