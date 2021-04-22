Anjanadri is the birthplace of Anjaneya: MLA Paranna Munavalli

MLA Paranna Munavalli on Thursday said Anjanadri in the Kishkindha area of Anegondi is the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya (Hanuman).

He was speaking to reporters, with historians and researchers, after releasing records in this connection.

“The evidence given by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams about the birthplace of Anjaneya is not acceptable. There is confusion in their records. No one should give importance to them. That is all false,” he claimed. He said the Centre and the state governments have already released funds for the Anjanadri temple with the faith that it is the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya. All of a sudden, the TTD now wants to change the people’s feelings,” he charged.

Historian-researcher Dr Sharanabasappa Kolkar said the TTD has agreed that Kishkindha is on the banks of the River Tungabhadra. When this is the case, there is confusion in saying that Lord Anjaneya was born at Anjanadri near Tirupati. Kishkindha, as described in Valmiki’s Ramayana, was situated here. It is a universal truth that Hanuman was also here, he said adding that the TTD is creating a controversy unnecessarily.

Dr Kolkar said all the places, mentioned in Ramayana, like Shabari Gudda, Vali fort, Pampa Sarovara, Rushyamooka, Mathanga Parvathas, and Anjanadri are here only. “The birthplace of Lord Anjaneya has been well-established through various pieces of evidence, folk songs, literary workers, and inscriptions,” he added.