Annual Krishi Mela kick-starts at University of Agricultural Sciences in Dharwad

The three-day annual Krishi Mela kick-started on a colourful note at the University of Agricultural Sciences-Dharwad (UAS-D) campus here on Saturday.

The event, which is one of Asia's biggest event related to agriculture, attracts a large number of people from across the state and the neighbouring provinces.

Inaugurating the event, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the farm sector is facing a crisis and the union government has launched several schemes to empower the farmers.

Today, nearly 58 per cent of the workforce is engaged in the farm sector for livelihood even as the farm sector's share in the GDP stands at 16-18 per cent. The government intends to bring down the number of people engaged in the agriculture by creating alternative employment opportunities in allied sectors in rural areas. In the last five years, the investment for rural development has been increased by 400 per cent, he said.

Joshi pointed out that the central government has taken steps to implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee and Dr. Swaminathan himself has approximated the move.

The government had set the target of doubling the farmers' income by 2022-23. To achieve this goal, the government would launch more schemes in the upcoming budget, he said.

Taking a dig at those who are allegedly spreading lies over the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, he said, Rs 17, 210 crore was distributed among five crore farmers and Dharwad district alone has received Rs 150 crore under the scheme this year.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said there is a seminar for announcing the support price for groundnut. A decision to this effect would be taken at the meeting of the cabinet sub-committee within three to four days.

He further stated that the blue print of a mega project to raise the ground water table was ready and it would be implemented soon. The union government has assured Rs 800 crore for this purpose.

Loss of soil fertility is a major challenge due to excessive use of chemical. This is causing serious health problems in the society due to presence of poisonous contents in the vegitables. Agricultural scientists should help find solutions and the farmers too need to think seriously over this issue. Farmers should not compromise with the social good in the wake of earning more money, he said.

Mr. Savadi has released books brought out by UAS- D on this occasion. Union Minister of state for Railways Suresh Angadi, Mines and Geology Minister C.C. Patil, Large and Medium industries Minister Jagadish Shettar spoke. UAS- D Vice Chancellor M. B. Chetti and others were present