Another arrest in SIM box fraud case in Mysuru

Mysuru City police arrested another person in connection with SIM box fraud and the police have intensified the investigation.

According to the sources, the police arrested another Ashraf in connection with the case. Two days back, Narasimharaja police arrested one Shamim of Kerala for operating unauthorised telephone exchange and converting ISD calls into local calls, which caused a huge loss to the exchequer and mobile service providers.

The police have seized equipments from three places in the city, said an officer.