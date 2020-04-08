Another Covid positive case in Mandya

One more Covid positive case has been confirmed in Mandya on Wednesday. With this, the number of coronavirus infection in Mandya district has gone up to four. It has to be recalled that the first three cases were confirmed on Tuesday (April 7, 2020).

According to the communication of the State Health Department, the person is identified as P179, a 35-year-old man, who is isolated in the hospital of Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, the designated Covid-19 Hospital. He is also a resident of Malavalli like the other three victims and was in contact with patients P134, P135, P136, P137, and P138, all five Tablighi Jamaat members and residents of Delhi. These five clerics are being treated in the neighbouring Mysuru.

Like the earlier three victims, he is a member of the seven-member group, who had participated in a spiritual gathering at the Tablighi Jamaat Mosque at Nizamuddin in Delhi from February 5 to 13. However, the mode of their infection is yet to be ascertained.

The earlier patients of Mandya are designated as P171, 32 years, P172, 36 years, and P173, 65 years.