Another Jubilant employee discharged

With another person being discharged from the hospital, a total of 10 persons have recovered from coronavirus or Covid-19 infection, in Mysuru as on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar confirmed the discharge. The discharged person is an employee of Nanjangud-based Jubilant. Now, the total active case in the district has declined to 38 from 48.

It has to be noted that as many as seven people were discharged on Sunday. Of them, six were linked with the Nanjangud-based Jubilant Generics Limited and one is a foreign returnee. Two persons, one foreign returnee and an employee of Jubilant, were discharged a few days back.

The patient, who was discharged on Monday in his message, has thanked the DC and the team of doctors for providing him the best care. "All medical professionals, doctors and nurses, treated me with extraordinary care. I also thank my company Jubilant for lending support," he has said.

Abhiram G Sankar thanked the entire hospital team, all field teams including the police, health professionals and local body functionaries, quarantine monitoring teams and surveillance teams for their support and cooperation in the entire operation.