Anti-CAA: Cong to take out mega protest rally on Dec 24

Hubballi Anjuman Islam institute will be staging a mega protest rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act here on December 24.

More than 20,000 Muslims, Congress party workers and others are expected to participate in the rally from Ambedkar Circle near BSNL office to Tahsildar office. While the organisers claim that they have received permission from the police department to hold a peaceful rally, sources in Police Department claim that they have been given permission only to submit a memorandum to the Tahsildar office.

The procession is expected to start at 11:00 am.

Sources in Police Department said that protesters were given permission only after the members assured that they will be held responsible for any untoward incident during the event.

Congress leader and Muslim Community leader Altaf Hallur said more than 25 cameramen have been hired to ensure that the entire procession is recorded and to prevent any untoward incident during the rally. The religious heads have also appointed volunteers to take charge of each area and they will be held responsible if any un-lawful activities take place during the rally.

We will ensure that the protest against CAA passes off peacefully, he assured.

Security bond

It can be noted here that Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissionerate had imposed section 144, against an unlawful gathering of more than five people, for three days between December 19 and 22 in the backdrop of the nationwide protest call given by the Left ideology parties and anti-CAA groups.

More than 51 leaders, most of the Congress leaders were taken into custody for violating prohibitory orders. They were released after producing a security bond of Rs one lakh each and a written assurance of not violating the orders in future.

Sufficient security

Speaking to a section of media, Police Commissioner R Deelip said adequate security has been deployed during the protest and strict action would be taken against people trying to disturb the law and order situation in the City.

As tension prevails across Karnataka, the request for an additional police force to Hubballi has been denied.

People are requested to avoid Lamington Road from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, as traffic congestion is expected on this road.