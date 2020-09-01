Anti-CAA protest: 416 people depose before magistrate, Udupi DC

As many as 416 people have deposed before the magistrate and Udupi DC G Jagadeesha, who is heading a magisterial inquiry into the police firing that took place during the anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru.

The police firing during the protest had claimed the lives of Nausheen and Jaleel when the anti-CAA protest turned violent on December 19, 2019. The government had then ordered for a magisterial inquiry and had appointed the Udupi DC as presiding officer.

The final hearing as a part of inquiry was held on Tuesday, at the AC’s court hall in Mini Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru, wherein 45 general public, 13 police personnel, then DC deposed. Then the DC appeared via video conference and gave his statement on the incident.

In addition, three doctors who had given FSL reports too appeared before the magistrate as a part of the inquiry. The police personnel and public have submitted documents, video clippings of the incident. ACP K U Belliappa submitted a few more documents on behalf of the Police Commissioner, said Udupi DC G Jagadeesha to mediapersons.

He said all the documents and video clippings furnished by the people, officials will be verified before preparing a final report to be submitted to the state government. “The state government has given us time till September 20, for submitting the report. I will make an effort to submit the report within the timeframe fixed by the government.”

Udupi DC clarified that no documents and video clippings will be accepted from the public on the incident after this final hearing. To ensure that all are given an opportunity, he had appealed to the eye witnesses and those with evidence or any information about the incident to depose before him well in advance.

As per the government order, the last date for submitting the report on the incident was before March 23. Owing to Covid-19 induced lockdown, the hearing could not be held since March and the government too extended the deadline.

The first hearing was held on January 7, where 14 people had appeared before the magistrate.