Anti-CAA protest: Magisterial hearing into deaths of two people on Sept 1

The hearing into the alleged police firing claiming the lives of Nausheen and Jaleel during an anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru, will be held on September 1.

The police firing during an anti-CAA protest on December 19 had claimed two lives. Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha who is heading magisterial inquiry will conduct the enquiry, at AC court hall in Mini Vidhana Soudha from 11 am to 1 pm. Those who have any information on the incident can furnish it before the magistrate. No statements or documents will be received from the public after September 1.