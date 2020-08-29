CAA protest: Hearing on deaths of two people to start

Anti-CAA protest: Magisterial hearing into deaths of two people on Sept 1

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 29 2020, 10:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2020, 10:26 ist
Two people had died in police shooting during the protest. Representative image/iStock

The hearing into the alleged police firing claiming the lives of Nausheen and Jaleel during an anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru, will be held on September 1.

The police firing during an anti-CAA protest on December 19 had claimed two lives. Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha who is heading magisterial inquiry will conduct the enquiry, at AC court hall in Mini Vidhana Soudha from 11 am to 1 pm. Those who have any information on the incident can furnish it before the magistrate. No statements or documents will be received from the public after September 1.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Citizenship Act
protest
Mangaluru
Shooting
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Traditional delights for Onam

Traditional delights for Onam

Musk's startup unveils pig with computer chip in brain

Musk's startup unveils pig with computer chip in brain

Who is Shinzo Abe, Japan’s departing Prime Minister?

Who is Shinzo Abe, Japan’s departing Prime Minister?

Is India’s Covid-19 outbreak world’s fastest-growing?

Is India’s Covid-19 outbreak world’s fastest-growing?

 