Anti-cow slaughter bill is a poll gimmick: Revanna

Anti-cow slaughter bill is a poll gimmick: Revanna

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS,
  • Dec 13 2020, 21:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2020, 21:16 ist

MLA H D Revanna, on Sunday, said, the BJP has been trying to implement the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill (2020) keeping in mind the elections ahead.

He was speaking at the JD(S) party workers convention in Hassan, on Sunday. BJP leaders are doing gimmicks to draw the attention of the people and win the elections, he said.

The country is the top exporter of beef. The party is trying to implement the bill for political gains.

“Let them also ban slaughter of poultry, sheep and other animals and ask the people to eat only ash gourds”, he ridiculed.

“We will show the strength of JD(S) in the second week of January, to the people of the State. We know how to add a new drive to the party”, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

H D Revanna
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics

What's Brewing

Geminid meteor shower set to enchant Indian stargazers

Geminid meteor shower set to enchant Indian stargazers

Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

'Drastic rise in obesity in kids under 5 in 20 states'

'Drastic rise in obesity in kids under 5 in 20 states'

Do you want to build a monolith?

Do you want to build a monolith?

 