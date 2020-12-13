Anti-cow slaughter bill is a poll gimmick: Revanna

MLA H D Revanna, on Sunday, said, the BJP has been trying to implement the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill (2020) keeping in mind the elections ahead.

He was speaking at the JD(S) party workers convention in Hassan, on Sunday. BJP leaders are doing gimmicks to draw the attention of the people and win the elections, he said.

The country is the top exporter of beef. The party is trying to implement the bill for political gains.

“Let them also ban slaughter of poultry, sheep and other animals and ask the people to eat only ash gourds”, he ridiculed.

“We will show the strength of JD(S) in the second week of January, to the people of the State. We know how to add a new drive to the party”, he said.