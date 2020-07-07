Anxiety in Mandya, after MP Sumalatha tests Covid-19+ve

Anxiety in Mandya, after MP A Sumalatha tests positive for coronavirus

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS,
  • Jul 07 2020, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2020, 16:29 ist
A Sumalatha. DH Photo

MP A Sumalatha testing positive for Covid 19 has raised anxiety among the people of Mandya.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Sumalatha had visited Brahmadevarahalli in Nagamangala taluk on June 30, and launched several works. Adichunchanagiri Seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami too participated in the programmes, along with the MP. Later, she felicitated the corona warriors at a programme held at Raitha Sangha in Mandya. She also performed a ceremony at the Pandavapura government school.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

She inspected the bus stand work at Besagarahalli, on July 1. She also participated in a programme and distributed saplings to the villagers. After learning that their MP has tested positive, the people, who participated in the programme, as well as who accompanied her, are extremely worried.

Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh said that the details of the MP's visits would be collected. Those who had come in contact with her would be quarantined.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

A Sumalatha
Karnataka
Mandya
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Yemen's starving children, grim legacy of years of war

Yemen's starving children, grim legacy of years of war

World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die

World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die

'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs

'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs

New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity

New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity

A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?

A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?

 