Anxiety in Mandya, after MP A Sumalatha tests positive for coronavirus

MP A Sumalatha testing positive for Covid 19 has raised anxiety among the people of Mandya.

Sumalatha had visited Brahmadevarahalli in Nagamangala taluk on June 30, and launched several works. Adichunchanagiri Seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami too participated in the programmes, along with the MP. Later, she felicitated the corona warriors at a programme held at Raitha Sangha in Mandya. She also performed a ceremony at the Pandavapura government school.

She inspected the bus stand work at Besagarahalli, on July 1. She also participated in a programme and distributed saplings to the villagers. After learning that their MP has tested positive, the people, who participated in the programme, as well as who accompanied her, are extremely worried.

Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh said that the details of the MP's visits would be collected. Those who had come in contact with her would be quarantined.