Anxiety in Mandya after Sumalatha tests +ve

MP A Sumalatha testing positive for Covid-19 has created anxiety among the people of the district, at places where she visited, in the last one week.

Sumalatha had visited Brahmadevarahalli in Nagamangala taluk on June 30 to launch several works. Adichunchanagiri seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami too participated in the programmes, along with the MP. Later, she felicitated Corona warriors in a programme at Raitha Sabhangana in Mandya. She also performed a ground breaking ceremony at Pandavapura government school.

She inspected the bus stand works at Besagarahalli in Maddur taluk on July 1. She participated in a programme and distributed saplings to the villagers. After learning that their MP tested positive, the people, who participated in the programme, as well as those who accompanied her, are under anxiety.

Deputy Commissioner Dr M V Venkatesh said, "The details of the MP's visits would be collected. Those who had come in contact with her would be quarantined."