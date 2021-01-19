Approval mandatory for using drones, says Mangaluru top cop

City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said on Monday that drones should be used only with prior approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The drone cameras are being used frequently during marriages, protests and private programmes. Action will be initiated against those who use drones without prior approval from authorities and such drones will be seized, he warned.

The top cop said that UIN/UAOP from DGCA is mandatory. Prior permission is required for the use of drones in view of the safety of the public and the security of industries/tourist spots/religious places/educational institutes/international airport/ports/petrol and oil storage unit and other sensitive places in Mangaluru, he added.

The drone operator should produce documents to take permission from the office of DCP (Law and Order), Mangaluru, for the use of drones. The drone operators should furnish UIN/UAOP issued by the DGCA, drone specification, drone operator training certificate, the permission of the land /property owner (only for the area used for take-off and landing of RPA (Robotics Process Automation).

Operators should have insurance with the liability that they might incur for any damage to the third party resulting from the accident/incident. The operator should have a valid police clearance certificate and valid reasons to operate the drone with documents, DCP Hariram Shankar said.

Probe in progress

He said three teams have been set up to track down the man who misbehaved with a woman in a private bus.

A complaint has been registered at the women’s police station in this connection.

The victim of ‘inappropriate touching’ had shared her trauma on social media recently and later filed a complaint.

According to the victim, the man was speaking with a Malayalam accent. The investigation is in progress, he said.