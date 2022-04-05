Aquatic animals poisoned to death

According to the villagers, the river was almost dried up due to the summer season

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Apr 05 2022, 00:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2022, 00:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Special Arrangement

Hundreds of aquatic animals, including fishes and frogs, were found dead on the banks of Kumudwathi river after some miscreants allegedly added poison into the water at Bidarahalli near Ripponpet in Hosanagar taluk.

The contaminated river may also kill wild animals which feed on these aquatic animals.

An Amruta Grama Panchayat Development officer stated that disciplinary action would be initiated against those responsible for it.

