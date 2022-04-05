Aquatic animals poisoned to death

Hundreds of aquatic animals, including fishes and frogs, were found dead on the banks of Kumudwathi river after some miscreants allegedly added poison into the water at Bidarahalli near Ripponpet in Hosanagar taluk.

According to the villagers, the river was almost dried up due to the summer season. However, some aquatic animals were relying on the available water in the river. The contaminated river may also kill wild animals which feed on these aquatic animals.

An Amruta Grama Panchayat Development officer stated that disciplinary action would be initiated against those responsible for it.

