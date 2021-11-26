Arecanut price hits new ceiling in Sirsi market

The price of white variety (Chali) arecanut has breached Rs 50,000-mark per quintal at TSS market here on Thursday. The price of the Chali areca was hovering around Rs 45,000 in the last few days.

On Thursday, Chali areca was sold at Rs 500 per kg (Rs 50,099 per quintal). Meanwhile, the red supari was sold at Rs 49,000 per quintal in the day.

"During November, new Chali areca used to flood Kerala markets. But due to incessant rain, the growers in the neighbouring state could not harvest the crop. Also, the demand for Chali from north India has gone up. These factors have triggered price rise," Raveesh Hegde, general manager, TSS, told DH.

The Chali price will come down if we start getting new produce by January-end, he said.

New arrivals of red areca (Kempadike) may come down this time as the produce is ripening in trees due to the rain-delayed harvesting, according to market analysts.

