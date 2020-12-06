Arrange stay for the poor at shelter homes: DC

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V directed officials to make arrangements for treating destitute and providing shelters to them by identifying destitute homes in the district.

Chairing a meeting, he said that if malaria cases were found among the destitute, there is a need to make alternative arrangements.

"Officials from the Health section of the Mangaluru City Corporation and the Social Welfare department should form a team and visit each ward daily and shift the destitute found loitering, to the destitute homes. If they are found suffering from any diseases, then arrangements should be made for their treatment," Dr Rajendra said.

“If mosquitoes are found breeding in unused materials, including tyres, coconut shells near shops and business establishments, then officials should initiate measures to cancel the trade licenses of such shops,” he directed.

Monthly pension

The DC directed all the tahsildars to verify whether Endosulfan victims are paid pension every month. If the victims have not received the pension, then it should be reported immediately.

The special medical camp for the Endosulfan victims in six primary health centres in the district which had remained suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic should be restarted from next month for treating the victims. The paper covers and other handicraft works prepared by the Endosulfan victims should be used in offices, to support the victims.

DHO Dr Ramachandra Bayari said that identity cards have been issued to the Endosulfan victims. The Day Care Centres have been opened. The victims get free treatment at super speciality hospitals.

In addition, free bus pass services to have been introduced. Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the victims cannot visit the Day Care Centres. Accordingly, the staff of the Day Care Centres visit them at their houses.