Arsikere MLA Shivalingegowda tests +ve for Covid

MLA K M Shivalingegowda has tested positive for Covid-19. He is admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, for treatment.

A video clip of Shivalingegowda, addressing the people of his constituency, has gone viral on the social media. The MLA is seen telling the people that he is not under fear and is undergoing treatment for Covid.

"As I have tested positive for Covid, I am getting treatment at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. Although I had no symptoms of the infection, I got tested as a precautionary measure. I would return to the constituency after recovering completely. Doctors have advised treatment for eight days. There is no need for the people to worry. Do not heed to rumours circulated by vested interests. Those who had come in contact with me in the last 10 days should get tested voluntarily," he says.

It may be mentioned that Shivalingegowda's wife had tested positive a month ago and was treated at the Covid Hospital, in Hassan. Thus, the MLA had gone into self quarantine for a week. He did not meet any people and interacted only over phone.