Artificial floods continue to haunt residents of Mangaluru's Kottara Chowki

The residents of Kottara Chowki have been bearing the brunt of artificial floods whenever the region experiences heavy showers. They say every monsoon they face the problem of floods and draining the water that has entered their houses itself is a challenging task.

With many houses in Prema Layout in Kottara Chowki witnessing artificial floods, angry residents took the local corporator to task on Wednesday. “Despite cleaning, the rooms in the house still look wet. The slush from the flood is inside the compound of the house. Floods are a regular phenomenon during every monsoon,” says Shobha C Shetty, a resident of Kottara Chowki.

“Whenever it rains, we spend sleepless nights. With water inside the rooms, we can't prepare food properly,” she laments.

“We built the house 25 years ago. We witness at least four to five artificial floods during monsoon. The area has been witnessing flood for the past 10 years,” says Prashanth Shetty, son of Shobha.

“The bund of the rivulet was damaged a week ago. No steps were taken despite bringing it to the notice of Mangalore City Corporation (MCC) and the local corporator. We placed sandbags to prevent flooding in the region,” he says.

“We face many inconveniences when our hotel floods. During the previous monsoon, a refrigerator and a grinder were damaged. During floods on July 3, one refrigerator was damaged,” the hotelier recollects.

NITK experts had identified the cause for artificial floods in Kottara Chowki and Malemar and directed MCC to widen the rivulet but no steps were taken in this regard.

According to MCC Mayor Jayanand Anchan, “To check the flooding in Kottara Chowki, MCC has to widen the Rajakaluve. There is a need for land acquisition and MCC does not have enough funds to acquire land.”

Rainwater from Derebail, Urwa Store, Kuntikana, Malemar and other areas passes through Rajakaluve near Kottara Chowki. In some places, the direction of the natural flow of water has also been changed.

“The area had paddy fields in the past. Though paddy fields were inundated, water was not entering the houses in the past. Now, paddy fields have disappeared giving way for buildings,” Chandrahas Shetty, a resident, said.