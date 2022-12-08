Arya Vysya Corporation to launch food trucks

The Karnataka Arya Vysya Community Development Corporation will fund food trucks that will take the authentic taste of signature Arya Vysya delicacies to the doorsteps of the citizens.

Announcing the Aahara Vahini scheme, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who is also the chairperson of the Arya Vysya Corporation, said a subsidy of Rs 2 lakh per unit will be given to those who start the food truck business. “The plan is to launch 40-50 vehicles on a pilot basis across the state,” Ashoka said.

Appreciating the 90 per cent loan recovery rate of the Corporation, Ashoka said: “This is the only Corporation where recovery is 90 per cent. Other Corporations should emulate this.” The Corporation has invited applications from the members of the Arya Vysya community to apply before December 20. For more details, visit kacdc.karnataka. gov.in