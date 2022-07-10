As rains lash Kodagu, Chembu experiences tremors

As rains lash Kodagu, Chembu experiences tremors

An earthquake of 1.8 magnitude was recorded and the epicentre was Sullia taluk, Dakshina Kannada

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Jul 10 2022, 12:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2022, 12:48 ist
Credit: DH Photos

Heavy rains continued to lash Kodagu district since Saturday. With the water overflowing at the dam in Sampaje, rainwater entered houses of people in Koinadu.

There was a threat of water flowing into the Madikeri-Mangaluru road as well. Affected families are being shifted to safer locations with the help of locals. 

Mild tremors in Chembu

Amid heavy rain across Karnataka, Chembu in Kodagu district experienced tremors around 6:20 am. The residents heard a loud sound and experienced mild tremors.
An earthquake of 1.8 magnitude was recorded and the epicentre was Sullia taluk, Dakshina Kannada, according to the KSNDMC.
 
Increase in water level in river

With the catchment areas experiencing bountiful showers, the water-level in river Nethravathi at Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada increased drastically and reached 8.5 metres. The water level in the river was 6.3 metres in Bantwal on Saturday morning.

The water level in the river increased at Uppinangady as well. Low-lying areas in Panemangalore, Kanchikar Pete, Jakribettu, have been inundated.

With the rise in levels in Kumardhara river, water began flowing into the Manjeshwara-Subrahmanya road. The intensity of rain has reduced in various parts of Dakshina Kannada on Sunday morning. However, the sky remained overcast.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Kodagu
rains
floods

What's Brewing

Emmy nominations out soon; 'Squid Game' eyes history

Emmy nominations out soon; 'Squid Game' eyes history

'I've got my baby brother back', says Kyrgios' sibling

'I've got my baby brother back', says Kyrgios' sibling

‘I am a champion of all languages’

‘I am a champion of all languages’

The reporter with a painterly eye

The reporter with a painterly eye

He wrote, she wrote

He wrote, she wrote

Coriander: The devil’s herb

Coriander: The devil’s herb

For a healthy gut microbiota

For a healthy gut microbiota

 