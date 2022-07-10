As rains lash Kodagu, Chembu experiences tremors

Heavy rains continued to lash Kodagu district since Saturday. With the water overflowing at the dam in Sampaje, rainwater entered houses of people in Koinadu.

There was a threat of water flowing into the Madikeri-Mangaluru road as well. Affected families are being shifted to safer locations with the help of locals.

Mild tremors in Chembu

Amid heavy rain across Karnataka, Chembu in Kodagu district experienced tremors around 6:20 am. The residents heard a loud sound and experienced mild tremors.

An earthquake of 1.8 magnitude was recorded and the epicentre was Sullia taluk, Dakshina Kannada, according to the KSNDMC.



Increase in water level in river

With the catchment areas experiencing bountiful showers, the water-level in river Nethravathi at Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada increased drastically and reached 8.5 metres. The water level in the river was 6.3 metres in Bantwal on Saturday morning.

The water level in the river increased at Uppinangady as well. Low-lying areas in Panemangalore, Kanchikar Pete, Jakribettu, have been inundated.

With the rise in levels in Kumardhara river, water began flowing into the Manjeshwara-Subrahmanya road. The intensity of rain has reduced in various parts of Dakshina Kannada on Sunday morning. However, the sky remained overcast.