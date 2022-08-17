As Shivamogga returns to normalcy, Bhadravathi sees undeclared bandh after youth stabbed

Even as Shivamogga, which was hit by communal tension after Independence Day, is returning to normalcy after a gap of two days, Bhadravathi witnessed undeclared bandh on Wednesday Following an attack on a Hindu youth by a Muslim.

Except shops that sell essential commodities, medical stores, the other business establishments in Bhadravathi town remained shut. But there was no restriction on movement of vehicles.

To avoid crowding, barricades have been set up at Halappa circle, Rangappa circle and on Channagiri road and BH road.

Speaking to DH, Superintendent of police BM Laxmi Prasad said "we directed shopkeepers to close down the outlets in the town to avoid movement of people. As a precautionary measure, this step has been taken and prohibitory orders have been extended till 10:00pm on August 18."

But schools and colleges functioned as usual.

ADGP (Law & Order) Alok Kumar said police will take out route march in Bhadravathi. Situation is under control in both the cities.

28-year-old Sunil, a Hindu, was stabbed by Mubarak in old town of Bhadravathi on August 16. Though it is said that Sunil is worker of a right-wing organisation, the police denied it and stated that the attack has no link with the Shivamogga incident and it was purely a case of personal rivalry.