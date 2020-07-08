Asha workers warn of boycotting work from tomorrow

Asha workers of Halebid, Hassan district have threatened of boycotting work from July 10 if their demands are not fulfilled.

The Association of Asha Workers submitted a memorandum to Dr Anil, Administrator of the Community Health Centre on Wednesday.

Asha worker Chayadevi said that the association members have decided to abstain from work, until the government provides them protective gears to fight against Covid-19 and fixes a salary of Rs 12,000 per month.

“We need free treatment, in case we contract the virus. The government should take the responsibility of providing safety environment to the workers. Until then, the workers will not report for duty,” she said.

Asha workers have staged protests in the taluk and district-levels, and put forth their demands to the tahsildars and deputy commissioners.

Petitions have been submitted to the government more than 10 times. But, there is no response. Hence, it has become inevitable to stay away from work, they warned.