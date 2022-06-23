Ashada: Devotees allowed to visit Chamundeshwari temple after 2 years

After two years, devotees can visit the Chamundeshwari temple in the month of Ashada, especially on Fridays, considered auspicious, atop the Chamundi Hill in the city.

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar told media persons on Wednesday that the Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gowtham would hold a meeting of the officials concerned on June 25 and issue guidelines for the devotees.

However, he said that either two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination or covid negative report, not older than 72, would be made mandatory for the devotees visiting the temple.

It has to be noted that the month of Ashada, under Chandramana calender, begins on June 30 and ends on July 28. Thus, there will be four Fridays this Ashada month -- July 1, 8, 15 and 22.

The movement of people had been restricted during the weekends of the Ashada month in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid crisis.

During normal years, thousands of devotees used to throng the Chamundi Hill on Ashada Fridays. Those who cannot make it on Fridays due to overcrowding, would throng the Chamundi Hill on the following Saturdays and Sundays.

Thus, the district administration used to restrict movement of private vehicles, by making arrangement of KSRTC city bus shuttles from the helipad of the Lalitha Mahal Palace. Private vehicles were provided parking space on the helipad land. However, since the past two years, the helipad has been barricaded, restricting the movement of people, by members of the erstwhile royal family, following a court order in their favour.