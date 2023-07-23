Puneeth's wife to be organ donation brand ambassador

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar invited to be brand ambassador for organ donation

Both super stars' donation was emulated by the legions of fans of the Rajkumar family in the state.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 23 2023, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 03:58 ist
Puneeth Rajkumar and his wife Ashwini. Credit: DH File Photo

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday invited Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, to become the brand ambassador for organ donation campaign in the state.

In a statement released by Rao’s office here, Rao recalled the contribution of Kananda thespian Dr Rajkumar and his youngest son late Puneeth Rajkumar exemplified by donating eyes after they passed away.

Both super stars' donation was emulated by the legions of fans of the Rajkumar family in the state.

“Their donation inspired many and as a result of this, eye donations in the state saw steady rise,” he said and stressed that the health department has decided to rope in Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar as brand ambassador for organ donation.

The health department will felicitate 150 families who facilitated organ donation

in the state on August 3, which also happens to be the organ donation day.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Dinesh Gundu Rao
Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mukesh's 100th b'day: Remembering the legendary singer

Mukesh's 100th b'day: Remembering the legendary singer

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

 