Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar invited to be brand ambassador for organ donation

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday invited Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, to become the brand ambassador for organ donation campaign in the state.

In a statement released by Rao’s office here, Rao recalled the contribution of Kananda thespian Dr Rajkumar and his youngest son late Puneeth Rajkumar exemplified by donating eyes after they passed away.

Both super stars' donation was emulated by the legions of fans of the Rajkumar family in the state.

“Their donation inspired many and as a result of this, eye donations in the state saw steady rise,” he said and stressed that the health department has decided to rope in Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar as brand ambassador for organ donation.

The health department will felicitate 150 families who facilitated organ donation

in the state on August 3, which also happens to be the organ donation day.