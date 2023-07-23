Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar invited to be brand ambassador for organ donation

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday invited Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, to become the brand ambassador for organ donation campaign in the state.
In a statement released by Rao’s office here, Rao recalled the contribution of Kananda thespian Dr Rajkumar and his youngest son late Puneeth Rajkumar exemplified by donating eyes after they passed away.
Both super stars' donation was emulated by the legions of fans of the Rajkumar family in the state.
“Their donation inspired many and as a result of this, eye donations in the state saw steady rise,” he said and stressed that the health department has decided to rope in Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar as brand ambassador for organ donation.
The health department will felicitate 150 families who facilitated organ donation
in the state on August 3, which also happens to be the organ donation day.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Mukesh's 100th b'day: Remembering the legendary singer
ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission
Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold
Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world
Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023
Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket
Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game
Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years