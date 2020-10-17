Assault in Sigandur temples triggers controversy

The video clip involving the brother of Chief Priest of famous Chowdeshwari temple at Sigandur in Sagar taluk, assaulting a localite on Friday, has gone viral on social media networking sites. With this, the state's famous religious centre has run into controversy.

There has been a cold war between the temple Dharmadarshi Ramappa and chief priest Sheshagiri Bhat over the last a few months. The priest's family resorted to silence for the temple management's refusal to grant permission for Chandika home on the premises of the temple.

Dyavappa Gowda, who is running a canteen at Sigandur went to the temple around 12:30 noon.

There was a verbal duel between Dyavappa Gowda and the chief priest. Subraya Bhat, brother of the priest, rushed to the spot and assaulted Dyavappa Gowda, the temple staff Mahesh and Vimala. He also smashed window glasses of the temple office.

Instead of controlling the incident, police videographed the incident. It has come under severe criticism from public. Dyavappa Gowda, who is physically disabled, is undergoing treatment in taluk general hospital in Sagar town. No case has been registered at police station so far.