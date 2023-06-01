Assault on Cesc employee for seeking bill payment in Karnataka

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company (Cesc) employee, who had gone to collect electricity bill dues, was allegedly assaulted by a father-son duo in the town.
The incident occurred on Wednesday. After the Congress government came to power in the state, some people have been refusing to pay electricity bills citing the government’s guarantee of 200 units of free power to all.
Suresh, a resident of Old Court Road, owns a poultry shop. He had an electricity bill pending. Cesc employee Santhosh and others visited Suresh’s house on Wednesday and asked him to pay the pending bill of Rs 1,150.
Also Read | Hescom asks customers to pay bills through website
Suresh and his wife started arguing with him, saying that they will not pay the bill as the government has told them not to pay. When the argument heated up, Suresh and his minor son assaulted him, alleged Santhosh.
Santhosh is being treated at the government hospital. The police visited the hospital and took his statement. But, no case has been registered so far.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Healthy proposal to promote food streets
Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax
Most aliens may be artificial intelligence
Man held for killing wife for 'refusing sex'
Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands
Dalit man thrashed for wearing 'good clothes', goggles
World’s first 3D printed temple to come up in Telangana
Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood