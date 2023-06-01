Assault on employee for seeking bill payment in K'taka

Assault on Cesc employee for seeking bill payment in Karnataka

Cesc employee Santhosh and others visited Suresh’s house on Wednesday

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Arkalgud (Hassan dist),
  • Jun 01 2023, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 01:50 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company (Cesc) employee, who had gone to collect electricity bill dues, was allegedly assaulted by a father-son duo in the town. 

The incident occurred on Wednesday. After the Congress government came to power in the state, some people have been refusing to pay electricity bills citing the government’s guarantee of 200 units of free power to all.

Suresh, a resident of Old Court Road, owns a poultry shop. He had an electricity bill pending. Cesc employee Santhosh and others visited Suresh’s house on Wednesday and asked him to pay the pending bill of Rs 1,150.

Also Read | Hescom asks customers to pay bills through website
 

Suresh and his wife started arguing with him, saying that they will not pay the bill as the government has told them not to pay. When the argument heated up, Suresh and his minor son assaulted him, alleged Santhosh.

Santhosh is being treated at the government hospital. The police visited the hospital and took his statement. But, no case has been registered so far.

Electricity bills
Karnataka
Assault

