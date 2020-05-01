‘Assault on corona warriors invites 5-yr jail term’

Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu, on Friday, said, “A new Act has been introduced in the state for the protection of corona warriors. Those, who assault policemen, medical and para-medical staff, anganwadi volunteers, Asha workers and journalists on duty will face five years jail term.”

Speaking to reporters, after a meeting, he said, the Union government would take a decision on the relaxation of lockdown after May 3. “The situation would be ‘status quo’ in the districts under red zone. Financial activities have already commenced in the green zone.”

“The people should not lose their patience after May 4, if there is any extension. It is not easy to eradicate Covid-19 totally and the people should learn to live with the virus for the next one year. It is necessary for everyone to be cautious,” he advised.

MLA Preetham J Gowda, Deputy Commissioner R Girish and Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda were present.