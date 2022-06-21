Assault on police personnel, 3 arrested

The Urwa police arrested three persons who had allegedly assaulted the policemen who were patrolling at Chilimbigudde in the night.

The police personnel suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment at Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru. The injured policemen are Venkatesh and Dhananjay.

According to the police, the arrested are Durgesh, Prajwith and Rakshith -- all residents of Chilimbigudde. The arrested have been remanded to judicial custody.

DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar said that when the police were patrolling, a group of youths were found consuming alcohol in a public place at Chilimbi Gudde. During the inquiry, a few of them allegedly misbehaved with the police personnel. They also assaulted the policemen on duty before fleeing the spot.