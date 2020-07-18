Engineer dies of Covid-19 a day after his son succumbs

Assistant engineer dies of Covid-19 a day after his son succumbs

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 18 2020, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 22:12 ist
Representative image.

A 46-year-old assistant engineer (AE) died of Covid-19 a day after his 14-year-old son also died due to the same infection. Unfortunately, he died soon after his wife and daughters recovered and were discharged from the hospital.

The AE, working with APMC in Mysuru, died late on Friday, while his son died on Thursday morning.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

According to the relatives of the AE, all five members of the family - the AE, his wife, two daughters and a son, tested positive for Covid. While his wife and daughters recovered and returned home on Friday at 5 pm, the AE died around 9 pm.   

According to the relatives and friends, the AE was on duty and visited a field a few days back. He came in contact with a contractor, who tested positive for Covid later.

According to his colleagues, the AE was technically sound and was a very active person.  

The final rites were performed as per the guidelines.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mysuru
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

Birthday spl: 5 unforgettable Priyanka Chopra movies

Birthday spl: 5 unforgettable Priyanka Chopra movies

Did WHO claim asymptomatic cases don't spread Covid-19?

Did WHO claim asymptomatic cases don't spread Covid-19?

Priyanka to become face of Congress in 2022 UP polls?

Priyanka to become face of Congress in 2022 UP polls?

Hackers tell story of Twitter attack from the inside

Hackers tell story of Twitter attack from the inside

 