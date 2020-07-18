Assistant engineer dies of Covid-19 a day after his son succumbs

A 46-year-old assistant engineer (AE) died of Covid-19 a day after his 14-year-old son also died due to the same infection. Unfortunately, he died soon after his wife and daughters recovered and were discharged from the hospital.

The AE, working with APMC in Mysuru, died late on Friday, while his son died on Thursday morning.

According to the relatives of the AE, all five members of the family - the AE, his wife, two daughters and a son, tested positive for Covid. While his wife and daughters recovered and returned home on Friday at 5 pm, the AE died around 9 pm.

According to the relatives and friends, the AE was on duty and visited a field a few days back. He came in contact with a contractor, who tested positive for Covid later.

According to his colleagues, the AE was technically sound and was a very active person.

The final rites were performed as per the guidelines.